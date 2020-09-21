GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 7.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 7,572,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,613,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $570.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in GameStop by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 191,052 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,755,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

