Garlicoin (GRLC) Reaches Market Cap of $126,695.95

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Garlicoin has a market cap of $126,695.95 and $116.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 60,138,150 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

