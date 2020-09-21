GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target Raised to $73.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GATX. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens raised shares of GATX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GATX will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

