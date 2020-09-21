General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 7.7%

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 162,281,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 96,827,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in General Electric by 3,523.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,307,000 after buying an additional 10,569,912 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

