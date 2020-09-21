Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEL. ValuEngine cut Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

GEL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $595.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,640,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 2,502,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 1,856,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 3,769.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,735,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,111,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,326,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

