Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.45. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.