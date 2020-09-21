Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.45. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

