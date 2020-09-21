Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GBCI. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of GBCI opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.00. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,419,000 after buying an additional 94,115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 435,206 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

