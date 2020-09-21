Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 7,803,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,970,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $784,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,776,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Globus Maritime comprises about 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 74.44% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.