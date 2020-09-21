GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $232.88

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $232.88 and last traded at $232.88, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

