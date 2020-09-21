GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0292 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $214,174.61 and approximately $8,714.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005014 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

