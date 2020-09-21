Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Down 14.8%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares dropped 14.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 3,497,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 1,531,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

GLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 21.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 16.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.