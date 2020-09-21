GOME ELECTRICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.81

Shares of GOME ELECTRICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GMELY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

GOME ELECTRICAL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMELY)

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of home appliances and consumer electronic products in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and online retail of electrical appliances and consumer electronic products, as well as in property holding activities.

