Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF) Shares Down 7.7%

Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF) dropped 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 1,311,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 555,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.97.

Get Graf Industrial alerts:

In other Graf Industrial news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,181,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $56,368,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Graf Industrial by 2,646.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graf Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Graf Industrial by 182.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graf Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graf Industrial in the second quarter worth $473,000.

About Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF)

Graf Industrial Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with industrial companies in diversified industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution, and service businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Graf Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.