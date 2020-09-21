Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.00

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of -1.19.

Grasim Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Grasim Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells viscose staple fiber, chemicals, cement, and textiles in India and internationally. The company operates through Fibre and Pulp, Chemicals, Cement, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress material, knitted wear, and non-woven applications; and wood pulp.

