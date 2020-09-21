GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0329 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $147,602.26 and approximately $839.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.01394742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00191478 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,486,260 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

