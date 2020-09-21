GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Issues Earnings Results

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.67) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. GRC International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

GRC International Group Company Profile

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

