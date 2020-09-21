Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) Senior Officer Jim Zadra Purchases 10,000 Shares

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) Senior Officer Jim Zadra bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 363,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,763.75.

Jim Zadra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Jim Zadra sold 50,000 shares of Great Panther Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Jim Zadra bought 10,000 shares of Great Panther Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Jim Zadra sold 82,000 shares of Great Panther Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$112,340.00.

Great Panther Mining stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.25. 509,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$1.42. The firm has a market cap of $441.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$92.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Ltd will post 0.2235484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

