Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.00

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 24.20 ($0.32), with a volume of 66864706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of $918.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.71.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

In other news, insider Clive Latcham sold 1,250,000 shares of Greatland Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £175,000 ($228,668.50). Also, insider Gervaise Heddle sold 3,500,000 shares of Greatland Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £525,000 ($686,005.49).

Greatland Gold Company Profile (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.