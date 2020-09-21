Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading Down 11.5%

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s share price was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 653,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 225,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $810.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 89,215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

