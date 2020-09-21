Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,143.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,143 ($14.94) and last traded at GBX 1,156 ($15.11), with a volume of 546971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,211 ($15.82).

GRG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Greggs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greggs in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,375 ($31.03) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective (down from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Greggs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,957.14 ($25.57).

Get Greggs alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,365.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,607.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 296.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Greggs (LON:GRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX (53.40) (($0.70)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greggs plc will post 7153.5121403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.