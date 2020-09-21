Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUPV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $251.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 780.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,361,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,207,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

