Guess? (NYSE:GES) Trading Down 8.6%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.55. 1,389,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,627,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $798.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess? had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 206.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 40.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 11.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

