Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $141,088.60 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $141,088.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,419.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GWRE opened at $103.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -313.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.46.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 678.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

