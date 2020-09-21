Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s share price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 3,257,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,506,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $104.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 311.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,673 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,703,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 42.1% in the second quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 791,515 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 375,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

