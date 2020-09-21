Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gusbourne (LON:GUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 million and a PE ratio of -10.96. Gusbourne has a 1 year low of GBX 47.08 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.94.

About Gusbourne

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes English sparkling wine in the United Kingdom. It has approximately 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

