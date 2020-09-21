Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HAIN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $360,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,841,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,481,000 after buying an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,256,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,607,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after buying an additional 446,568 shares during the last quarter.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.