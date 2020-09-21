Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) fell 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.22. 19,691,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 21,495,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 231.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,131 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,753 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 33,807.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 1,341,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after buying an additional 1,171,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

