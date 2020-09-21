Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.64 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and $6.67 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.84 or 0.04380111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

