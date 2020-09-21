Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) traded down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $14.00. 670,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 890,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $447.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 11.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Harsco in the second quarter worth $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Harsco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Harsco by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 162,348 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

