Harvest Finance Price Tops $85.23 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 67.1% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $85.23 or 0.00815351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024911 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 109,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,396 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

