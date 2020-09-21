Haven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.64 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00019209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.18 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,461.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.65 or 0.03284960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.48 or 0.02040680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00414938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00852987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046385 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00505268 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,525,764 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

