H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Price Down 10.9%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s stock price was down 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 541,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 356,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.48.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 36.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

