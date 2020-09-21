Head to Head Comparison: The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) vs. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

This table compares Verra Mobility and The Providence Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% The Providence Service 0.23% 17.59% 8.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verra Mobility and The Providence Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.76 $33.34 million $0.65 14.91 The Providence Service $1.51 billion 0.83 $970,000.00 $1.65 53.96

Verra Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Providence Service. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Providence Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Providence Service has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Verra Mobility and The Providence Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 6 0 3.00 The Providence Service 0 0 2 0 3.00

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.74%. The Providence Service has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than The Providence Service.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of The Providence Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats The Providence Service on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services, including comprehensive health assessments, quality gap closure visits, level of service needs assessments, and post-acute and chronic care management services through a network of community-based clinicians, and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.