Head-To-Head Contrast: Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) & Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boingo Wireless has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogent Communications and Boingo Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.36 $37.52 million $0.76 81.49 Boingo Wireless $263.79 million 1.92 -$10.30 million ($0.23) -49.48

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Boingo Wireless. Boingo Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and Boingo Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 6.97% -20.17% 4.54% Boingo Wireless -6.40% -17.43% -2.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Boingo Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Boingo Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cogent Communications and Boingo Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 5 3 0 2.38 Boingo Wireless 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cogent Communications presently has a consensus price target of $81.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.72%. Boingo Wireless has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.35%. Given Boingo Wireless’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than Cogent Communications.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Boingo Wireless on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, Cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network, as well as offers voice services. The company operates 52 data centers. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services. It serves largest carriers, telecommunications service providers, global consumer brands, and property owners, as well as troops stationed at military bases and Internet savvy consumers. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

