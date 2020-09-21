Head to Head Survey: Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Madison Square Garden (NASDAQ:MSG)

Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and Madison Square Garden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A Madison Square Garden $1.63 billion 2.25 $11.43 million $0.48 318.33

Madison Square Garden has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Village.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Village and Madison Square Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94% Madison Square Garden -1.47% -0.90% -0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hall of Fame Village and Madison Square Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden 0 1 3 0 2.75

Madison Square Garden has a consensus price target of $337.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.55%. Given Madison Square Garden’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden is more favorable than Hall of Fame Village.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Madison Square Garden beats Hall of Fame Village on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hall of Fame Village Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. The MSG Entertainment segment presents or hosts live entertainment events, such as concerts, family shows, performing arts, and special events; and creates, produces, and/or presents live productions in its venues. It also operates 25 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles; Singapore; and Sydney, Australia primarily under the TAO, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex, and Vandal brands, as well as manages the food and beverage operations at the Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown hotels in New York City. The Madison Square Garden Company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

