Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.55

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

