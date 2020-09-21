Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 13,442,554 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,493,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

HL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,167,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 14.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3,616.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 509,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 495,455 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100,309 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

