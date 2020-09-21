HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR’s (HDELY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Main First Bank raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

