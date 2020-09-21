Helex (HLX) Market Cap Tops $11,044.99

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Helex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001508 BTC on major exchanges. Helex has a total market capitalization of $11,044.99 and $4,350.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043240 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.42 or 0.04353237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034543 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. The official website for Helex is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

