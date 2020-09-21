Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 8.8%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s share price was down 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 3,697,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,229,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The stock has a market cap of $418.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $199.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,381,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,736,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 746,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,738,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,418 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 122,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

