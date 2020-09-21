HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.54 ($48.87).

ETR HLE opened at €44.14 ($51.93) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of -11.38. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1 year high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of €41.10 and a 200 day moving average of €35.28.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

