Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Trading Down 8%

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares were down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.77. Approximately 2,322,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 844,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLHR shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Herman Miller by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Herman Miller by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.