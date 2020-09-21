HOLD Trading 53.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 41.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $244,123.65 and approximately $613.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.01394742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00191478 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.