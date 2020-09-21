Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRZN. ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,551. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $211.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.14. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 39.91%. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.