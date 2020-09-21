Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $81.18.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,018 shares of company stock worth $13,042,766. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 257,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 177,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,430,000 after purchasing an additional 494,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

