Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.03.

HST opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,938,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

