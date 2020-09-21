Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hostess Brands to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $6,025,800.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 483,496 shares of company stock worth $6,451,140 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 98,423 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 696,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

