Hurricane Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hurricane Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hurricane Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hurricane Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Hurricane Energy stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,071. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Hurricane Energy has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

