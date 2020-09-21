Hurricane Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hurricane Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Hurricane Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Hurricane Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of HRCXF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 61,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,071. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $115.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.40. Hurricane Energy has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.56.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

