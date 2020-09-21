IBM (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.07.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IBM from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IBM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus raised shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,982. IBM has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of IBM by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of IBM by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of IBM by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of IBM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 24,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.